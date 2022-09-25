Task force to decide when people can see cheetahs in Kuno, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that based on the recommendation of the task force set up to observe cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, it will be decided when people will be able to see the animals.

"Friends, a task force has been formed. This task force will monitor the cheetahs and see how much they have been able to adapt to the environment here. On this basis, a decision will be taken after a few months and then you will be able to see the cheetahs," said PM Modi in the 93rd episode of his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He exclaimed that people from all corners of the country have expressed happiness over the return of cheetahs to India.

"130 crore Indians are happy, full of pride; this is India's love for nature," PM stated.

Modi further stated that a common question was posed by people when will they get an opportunity to see the wild animals from Namibia.



PM Modi invited ideas of the people what should be the names of the campaign and the cheetahs.

He further said, "But till then I am assigning some work to all of you. For this, a competition will be organized on the MyGov platform, in which I urge people to share certain things. What should be the name of the campaign we are running on cheetahs? Can we even think of naming all these cheetahs.... by what name should each of them be called? By the way, if this naming is of traditional nature, then it will be very nice since, anything related to our society and culture, tradition and heritage, draws us easily."

"Not only that,you should also share how humans should behave with animals! Even in our fundamental duties, emphasis has been laid on Respect for Animals. I appeal to all of you to participate in this competition. Who knows...you may be the first to get an opportunity to see a cheetah as a reward!" he added.

PM Modi also said that climate change is a major threat to marine ecosystems and that the litter on beaches is disturbing.

"It becomes our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts to tackle these challenges," he said.

In the broadcast, PM Modi paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying he was a profound thinker and a great son of the country.

The cheetahs were declared extinct from India in 1952 but on September 17, eight cheetahs (5 females and 3 males) were brought from Africa's Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah' as part of the government's efforts to revitalise and diversify the country's wildlife and habitat. (ANI)

