TASMAC outlets to not open in Chennai on May 7

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 5 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said that TASMAC state-run alcohol shops will not open in Greater Chennai City police limits on May 7, as announced earlier.

In the order, the government said the opening date will be announced later.

The state government on Monday had announced the reopening of TASMAC outlets except in COVID-19 containment zones.

The shops have been closed for more than a month following the lockdown orders to contain coronavirus.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed the opening of liquor shops in all red, green and orange zones after they were shut for over 40 days due to the lockdown. (ANI)

