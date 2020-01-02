Tata Motors register 12% fall in domestic sales in Dec 19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 2 (ANI): Tata Motors claim to have registered a domestic sales of 44,254 vehicles in December last year.

However, a dip of 12 per cent is observed as compared to December 2018 when the domestic sale stood at 50, 440 units.

In December 2019, the total Commercial Vehicle sale stood at 34,082 units while total passenger vehicle sale at 12, 785 units.

As per the data provided by Tata Motors, the total sale of the vehicle last year and the preceding year stood at 347,796 and 497,972 units. The overall domestic sale of vehicles observed a dip of 30 per cent (ANI)

