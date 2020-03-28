Tata Sons announces additional Rs 1000 crores support towards COVID-19, related activities

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Tata Sons has announced an additional Rs 1000 crores support towards COVID-19 and related activities.

A statement from Tata Sons, Chairman N Chandrasekaran, read, Tata Sons announces an additional Rs.1000 Crores support towards COVID and related activities. We will work together with the Tata Trusts and our Chairman Emeritus Mr Tata and would be fully supporting their initiatives and work in a collaborative manner to bring the full expertise of the group."

"In addition to the initiatives articulated by Tata Trusts, we are also bringing in the ventilators necessary and are gearing up to also manufacture the same soon in India," the statement said.

It further said, "The country is facing an unprecedented situation and crisis. All of us would have to do whatever it takes to alleviate and enhance the quality of lives of the communities we serve."

Earlier today, Industrialist Ratan Tata has announced that Tata Trusts has committed Rs 500 crore for the medical supplies and equipments which will help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"The COVID-19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," said Ratan Tata, in an official release.

"Tata is committing Rs 500 crore for: personal protective equipment for the medical personnel on the frontlines; respiratory systems for treating increasing cases; testing kits to increase per capita testing; setting up modular treatment facilities for infected patients and knowledge management and training of health workers and the general public," Tata added.

Tata Chairman also expressed his deep gratitude for the members of all the organizations who are fighting coronavirus at the frontline, puting their life at risk.

"The Tata Trusts, Tata Sons and the Tata group companies are joined by committed local and global partners as well as the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform which will strive to reach out to sections that are underprivileged and deprived," he added. (ANI)

