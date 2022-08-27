Tata Steel Industries Bags 'The Steel Company of the Year award ' at India's Steel Award, 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] 27 August (ANI): Tata Steel Industries bagged the 'The Steel Company of the Year (Flat Product) at the Steel User Federation of India's Steel Awards, 2021. Minister of Forest, Cultural Affairs, Fisheries, Government of Maharashtra, Sudhir Mungantiwar was the Chief guest for the event.

More than 250+ Steel Companies sent entries to win the Steel User Federation of India's Steel Award 2021 which was held at the International Conventional Hall at Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai. There were more than 10 categories which were awarded at this event, with the highlight being 'Innovative leader of the year' awarded to Mr Aashish Chauhan (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of National Stock Exchange), 'Steel CEO of the Year' bagged by VR Sharma (Jindal Steel and Power) and Steel company of the Year (Flat Products) awarded to ' Tata Steel Industries.

During his speech, Guest of Honour, Sudhir Mungantiwar, said, " It gives me immense pride to be attending this event with the promising present and future of our Indian steel Industry. Looking at these hardworking companies, I rest assured that our Steel Industry is certain to achieve the target set by Our Honourable Prime Minister."

He further added, "With big Infrastructure spending by the Government and rapid Industrialization, the steel Industry has a lot of Potential to Grow and being that the core mission of SUFI as well, coming up with the idea of awards seemed as a basic requirement, as through this award we aim to motivate many Steel Companies to be able to perform even better compared to their last year, which will not only bring them an award but also recognition. It is an Award by the industry, for the industry. This was the main Vision behind starting with the awards and we are glad to see the response as it has motivated us all to come back stronger the following year."

The event started with SUFI Steel Conference where many delegates and Industry experts came and spoke on various subjects pertaining to the Steel Industry. Mr Nikunj Turakhia, The President of The Steel Users Federation of India(SUFI), when asked about the event's success, said, "It does feel surreal to see that more than 250 Companies have already enrolled in this initiative, this shows that Companies are coming and Growing in this sector year after year." (ANI)