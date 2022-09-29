Tatra Truck case: Former Defence Minister AK Antony cross-examined as a witness in court

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Former Defence Minister AK Antony on Wednesday, was cross-examined before Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) case concerning the Tatra trucks corruption case.

AK Antony was examined and cross-examined as a witness in the Tatra truck alleged bribery and corruption case where General VK Singh had levelled allegations against one Lt Gen Tejinder Singh that he had offered a bribe to him when he was the Chief of Army Staff in 2010.

During the cross-examination conducted by defence lawyer Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey with Advocate Anurag Andley, Antony stated that neither Gen VK Singh ever gave him a written complaint nor showed any audio recording (which was claimed to be recorded by him) nor take any action directly against Lt Gen Tejinder Singh.

Moreover, he also stated that no complaint was made by Gen VK Singh and he told him that he did not want to pursue the matter.

Antony while deposing before the Court during cross-examination said that he was shocked why General V K Singh didn't complain about the incident of him being offered a bribe unlike in other cases like Adarsh Scam where he used to write to the Defence Minister about such incidents.



"VK Singh had told me once about this case. It was an unscheduled meeting with VK Singh. He told me that somebody had offered him money for helping him in a deal. I think it was related to Tatra Trucks. He mentioned the name of Tejinder Singh as the person who had offered him the money. When he told me like that I was shocked for a minute or so and kept silent. Then I told him you take action. He did not complain to me or to Ministry before that. In other cases like Adarsh scam or another scam he used to officially write to me or to the Defence Secretary," Singh said in his statement.

In 2019, the Court had framed charges against former Lt Gen Tejinder Singh for allegedly offering a bribe to ex-Army Chief General (Retd) VK Singh in the Tatra Truck Deal case.

Special CBI Arvind Kumar then framed charges as the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial. Court further stated that from the facts and circumstances, it is clear that accused Lt. Gel. Tejinder Singh is prima facie guilty of an offence under Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Then Army chief VK Singh who is the complainant in the case had alleged that on 22.09.2010 during the meeting in the office of COAS, South Block, he was offered a bribe of Rs. 14 Crores by Lt. Genl. ( Retired) Tejinder Singh on behalf of one Ravi Rishi to clear the file for procurement of Tatra Vehicles within one month.

There is no dispute on the point that on the relevant date the file relating to the purchase of Tatra Trucks was under consideration and the appointment taken is clear from the register D-10 maintained by the Army. Even otherwise the meeting has not been denied by the accused Tejinder Singh. It is also clear from the statement of complainant Genl. V. K. Singh, the then (COAS) Chief of Army Staff that he had asked his

Military Attache JP Singh not to allow Tejinder Singh inside his office, the court noted. (ANI)

