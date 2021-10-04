Tax Inspectors Without Borders launches programme in Seychelles with India's partnership

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Tax Inspectors Without Borders (TIWB), the joint initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), launched its programme in Seychelles on Monday.

India was chosen as the Partner Administration and has provided Tax Expert for this programme, said the Ministry of Finance in an official statement.



This programme is expected to be of 12 months duration during which India, in collaboration with the TIWB Secretariat and support of the UNDP Country Office in Mauritius and Seychelles, aims to aid Seychelles in strengthening its tax administration by transferring technical know-how and skills to its tax auditors through sharing of best audit practices. The focus of the programme will be on Transfer Pricing cases of tourism and financial services sectors.

Chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) J B Mohapatra attended the launch through videoconferencing along with Patrick Payet, Secretary of State, Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning & Trade of the Government of Seychelles, Veronique Herminie, Commissioner General of Seychelles Revenue Commission, Ben Dickinson, Head of Global Relations and Development Division of the Centre for Tax Policy and Administration at the OECD, Rusudan Kemularia, Head of the TIWB Secretariat and other senior officers of Seychelles, UNDP, OECD, TIWB Secretariat and Foreign Tax and Tax Research Division of CBDT.

This programme is the sixth TIWB programme which India has supported by providing Tax Expert. (ANI)

