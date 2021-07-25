Taxpayers deserve recognition for contribution to nation's progress: Sitharaman on Income Tax Day

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Honest taxpayers deserve to be recognised for the contribution they are making to the progress of the nation by dutifully paying their due share of taxes, said union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

In a message to the Income Tax Department on the occasion of the 161st anniversary of Income Tax Day, Sitharaman also appreciated the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for being successful in implementing in the right spirit the reform measures undertaken by the Government.

Field offices of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Sunday observed the 161st anniversary of Income Tax Day on Saturday. The field formations held a range of activities.

"Reflecting the Income Tax Department's spirit of cohesion, competence, cooperation and constructive engagement, the activities included Webinars with external stakeholders including regional chapters of ICAI, trade associations etc, tree plantation drives, vaccination camps, issuing commendation letters to officers who worked for Covid relief and connecting with families of officers/officials who lost their lives to Covid in the line of duty," the statement said.

The finance minister also lauded taxpayers for discharging their compliance obligations despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic. Remembering those officers and officials who have lost their lives in the line of duty due to the pandemic, she observed that their contributions to the national cause can never be forgotten.



Minister of State (Finance), Pankaj Chaudhary, in his message, complimented the Department for having done well in its twin role of revenue collection and implementation of tax policies in a fair and transparent manner.

Minister of State (Finance), Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, appreciated the Income Tax Department for its immense service to the nation in its role as the agency administering the Direct Taxes.

"Taxes are not just a source of revenue for the government but also an effective instrument for achieving certain socio-economic objectives," he said.

Revenue Secretary, Tarun Bajaj extended his best wishes to the Department and complimented the Department for having done well in adapting itself to the emergent changes in our economy and having been able to achieve healthy growth in tax collections.

CBDT Chairman JB Mohapatra, extended his wishes to the members of the Aayakar Parivar and their families and complimented them for their collective efforts and effectively fulfilling their twin role as the revenue-earning arm of the nation and provider of taxpayer services. (ANI)

