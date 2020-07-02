Taxpayers' money wasted on Gandhi family: BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 2 (ANI): Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Congress saying that the taxpayers' money is being wasted by spending it on Gandhi family.

Speaking to ANI, NV Subhash said, "The taxpayers' amount is going wasted on spending the amounts on Gandhi families. Earlier PMs and their family members after demitting the office moved to smaller accommodations or vacate their bungalows."

"People at the top positions must follow the rules prescribed by the Constitution. The notice given to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra indicates how the Congress party misused power even when it was in power or not in power."

"Any leader who respects and obeys the Constitution must follow the rules. After the withdrawal of SPG protection, it is the prime responsibility of any upright politician to vacate the quarters allotted to him/her voluntarily. Priyanka Gandhi is neither an MP nor a government employee, so she doesn't deserve a huge bungalow," he added.

Subhash further raised a question saying, Rahul Gandhi resigned as Congress President and he is just an ordinary MP why he is living in a big bungalow?

"He should vacate and move to the bungalow allotted to MPs. Sonia Gandhi, residing at 10 Janpath for decades, which is much bigger than Lok Kalyan Marg (Race Course Road official residence of PM). She should vacate and move to a smaller bungalow too," said Subhash.

He also said, overuse of government property even after relinquishing the position is unconstitutional.

"Finding fault with the government is another blunder on part of the Congress leaders. Elected MPs and public representatives in Delhi are finding difficulty in getting accommodations but Gandhis are enjoying in three different bungalows," he added. (ANI)

