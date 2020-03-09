TCIS signs MoU with The Gambia for MEA's eVBAB Network Project

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIS) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Gambia for the latter's participation in the eVBAB Network Project for tele-education and tele-medicine in Africa.

The MoU to this effect was signed by High Commissioner of the Gambia to New Delhi, Jainaba Jagne, and Director-Technical at the TCIL Kamendra Kumar in New Delhi, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

The Gambia is the 16th country to participate in the e-Network Project thus far, Kumar noted.

