TCL develops bullet proof 'Nehru jackets' for VVIPs, politicians

By Saurabh Trivedi

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): With increasing levels of terrorist threats, Troop Comforts Limited (TCL) has indigenously developed a cost-effective bullet-proof 'Nehru Jacket' for the VVIPs and the politicians of the country.

The TCL showcased the bullet-proof clothing at International Police Expo-2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Troop Comforts Limited, a Government of India Enterprise, Ministry of Defence, is one of the key attractions with a wide range of product innovations for armed and security forces.

"We have developed and tested a low-cost, light-weight and very effective bullet-proof vest that can be easily worn by the politicians who usually prefer wearing a Nehru jacket, kurta or safari suits. It will be for the VVIPs and politicians and will protect them from any attack from a closed range," said Kuldeep Kumar, Assistant works manager, TCL.



He informed that it (bullet-proof safety) has been customised according to the requirements of the politicians. The customised bullet-resistant clothing will make them feel comfortable and safe with the outfits they prefer to wear.

It will offer protection from small-calibre handguns like 9 MM from closed range.

The VVIPs are largely protected by many security personnel in closed range and prevent any attack by large weapons like AK47 but if any person attacks the VVIP with a closed range weapon, then this bullet-proof clothing will save the life of the protectee.



"It costs just Rs 35,000 and weighs only 2.5 kg, but is not a stab-resistant; we are working to make it stab-resistant and the next version of this bullet-proof clothing might have this feature," Kumar said.

He further added that the jacket is available in three colours and is washable, besides being easy to wear and remove. "The effectiveness of the jacket was tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Chandigarh and it has ballistic protection," he said.

"Recently, the TCL has developed a comprehensive range of niche equipment such as Bullet Resistant Jacket and Bullet Resistant Helmet as per the BIS Level I for protection against 9 x 19 mm ammunition, ultra-lightweight camping tent for High Altitude Areas, Himveer ECWCS Prototype for temperature upto -50 degree Celsius, Bullet Resistant Jackets as per BIS Level V, Snow Boots, Rucksacks and Backpacks of varying capacity, Advanced Combat Uniform with new Army Digital Camouflage Pattern with Anti-microbial finish and NIR Camouflage Compliant, Coat Combat (Lighter Pattern), etc. to cater the needs of our Forces. We are showcasing all these innovations at the two-day International Police Expo," said Rajeev Sharma, Joint General Manager (Corporate), TCL. (ANI)

