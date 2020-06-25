TDP accuses YSRCP govt of negligence, scheming against Opposition amid rising COVID-19 cases in Andhra

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday accused the YS Jaganmohan Reddy led government of showing negligence and scheming against Opposition leaders amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh.

"The ruling party was playing games with the public health as it was evident from the corruption scams of COVID test kits purchase and fake bleaching powder," Naidu said.

"Another ugly face of the YSRCP Government was revealed in the tests conducted on the MLAs and MLCs during the recent budget session of Assembly," he said.

"Earlier, the state government gave a report saying that TDP MLC G. Deepak Reddy tested positive and asked to admit himself in the quarantine centre. But, he already underwent RT-PCR test for COVID-19 at two locations in Telangana and tested negative. The trick was being used against Opposition leaders coming from neighbouring states," Naidu said.

As per the Central guidelines, TrueNet test would be initially conducted. If this test shows positive, then RT-PCR must be conducted for the confirmation. "Protocol was not followed in the case of an MLC. It is doubtful whether the government was using the tests were also for settling political scores," the TDP chief said.

Naidu demanded that the state government explain why they wanted to send the TDP MLC to quarantine even before he was confirmed COVID-19 positive. "The government should also be answerable to the people whether the tests it is conducting on the people are reliable or not. It was condemnable that a person who tested negative for the virus has been falsely reported as positive," he further added. (ANI)

