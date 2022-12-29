TDP announces ex-gratia of Rs 24 lakhs each for the Kandukur deceased

Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is paying a total of Rs 24 lakh each as ex gratia to the kin of the eight deceased families who died in the stampede at Kandukur in Nellore district on Wednesday.

The TDP on Thursday announced that the party leadership is paying Rs 15 lakh each to the kin of the deceased families. Local leaders and leaders from other states combined contributed 9 lakhs for the kin of the deceased.

While Mr Kancherla Sudhakar contributed Rs 2 lakh, Four local leaders contributed 1 lakh each. They are Mr Inturi Nageswara Rao, Mr Inturi Rajesh, Mr Kancherla Srikanth, and Mr Sista Lohith. Six local leaders contributed Rs 50,000 each. They are Mr Baby Nayana, Mr Kesineni Chinni, Mr Abdul Aziz, Mr Pothula Rama Rao, Mr Podapati Sudhakar and Mr Veniugandla Ramu.



The former chief minister and TDP national president, Mr Nara Chandrababu Naidu, already announced that the party will stand by the families of those who died in Wednesday's incident. Besides paying the ex-gratia, the NTR Trust will fund the education of the children of the deceased, Mr Chandrababu said.

PM Modi announced Rs. 2 Lakhs ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased, which would be disbursed from the Prime Minister's National Relief fund.

Eight people died in a stampede at TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting on Wednesday. (ANI)

