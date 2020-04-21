TDP, BJP raking up unnecessary controversy over rapid testing kits: Andhra Deputy CM

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas hit out at TDP and the BJP alleging that both parties have been raking up unnecessary controversy on coronavirus rapid testing kits that are being procured by the state.

At a press meet here, the Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Andhra Health Minister said: "TDP and BJP leaders are raking up unnecessary controversy on coronavirus rapid testing kits. Kanna Lakshminarayana is the state president of a national party, but he is not showing enough maturity. It seems he has joined hands with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. Did Kanna Lakshminarayana speak against Naidu's comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Naidu was talking as if he is the one leading the Prime Minister in this war against COVID-19. But Kanna did not respond to that, why?"

"Kanna alleged that there was corruption in procuring rapid test kits at Rs 730. Doesn't he know that after our purchase, ICMR of the Central government placed an order for Rs 5 lakh kits at Rs 795. We are not alleging that there was corruption in that agreement, but asking Kanna Lakshminarayana whether he is ready to speak on that?," questioned the minister.

Even Karnataka government gave purchase order to the same company yesterday at Rs 795, he said.

"TDP has been trying to blame state government right from the start of the coronavirus situation. At first they blamed the unpreparedness, next on containing the spread, then on manpower shortage, and then on the lack of facilities to doctors, after that on quarantine centres, and now on rapid test kits. All allegations are false."

"It is a waste to try to explain to TDP leaders, but we are giving an explanation to BJP president Kanna Lakshminarayana," he said.

"We entered into an agreement with a South Korean company for rapid test kits. Accordingly, we got one lakh rapid test kits for the first time in the entire state. In the purchase agreement, we agreed for Rs 730. It is far less than the ICMR agreed rate. We have put another condition in the purchase agreement that if the company agrees to any lesser amount to any other state, we too will pay the lesser price only."

"We have paid for 25 per cent only. We will pay the balance amount at the lesser rate of Rs 337 per kit (as Chhattisgarh has negotiated). The company will deliver another one lakh kits also at the same lesser price. If needed, our govt is ready to release a white paper on this matter," he said.

"Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has responded very quickly, that's why we placed order for one lakh rapid test kits and got them before any other state could procure. TDP is trying to malign our government. So they are spreading lies on our procurements. But people of the state are well aware of how Naidu used to loot public money as commissions for giving contracts to various projects."

"We appeal to Kanna Lakshminarayana not to fall in the trap of Naidu and try to understand the situation," he added. (ANI)