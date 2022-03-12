TDP blames YSRCP-led Andhra govt for 17 hooch deaths

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Telugu Mahila Andhra Pradesh president Vangalapudi Anitha on Saturday blamed the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government for the death of 17 people after consuming illicit liquor.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said, "Over 17 innocent persons lost their lives due to the consumption of country arrack at Jangareddygudem. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should take responsibility for this. The ruling YSRCP leaders were making quick money at the cost of people's lives."

Alleging the involvement of the YSRCP leaders carrying out illegal arrack and ganja selling activities, she questioned, "How could CM Jagan Mohan Reddy play a spectator role when so many people were losing their lives?"



The TDP leader asked, "Who would take care of all those 17 families which were thrown on the roads following the death of their breadwinners?"

"Jagan Reddy toured every village and town before elections when he gave kisses, touched cheeks and showered flowery words on poor women. After becoming CM, he started suppressing and oppressing them in every way possible," she said.

Anitha deplored that there was no safety under the YSRCP rule for women to come out of their homes anymore.

She demanded the YSRCP Government to initiate immediate steps to save people's lives by preventing the sale of illicit liquor, ganja and country arrack. (ANI)

