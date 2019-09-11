TDP chief Naidu to visit Atmakur on Sept 18 to take stock of situation

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will visit Atmakur on September 18 to take stock of the situation after police sent 120 Dalit workers' families staying at a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rehabilitation camp back to their homes.

"Police have sent 120 Dalit families living at the rehabilitation camp back to their villages. Party chief Naidu will visit the village to take stock of the situation in a week's time. He wants to check their well-being himself," TDP leader Dr Jayanageswara Reddy told ANI.

"For the past three months, the YSRCP has been targeting the TDP instead of working on the development of the state. They even took away the freedom of these villagers as they were forced to live in rehab camps," Reddy said.

TDP had on September 3 set up a rehab camp for its workers, who were allegedly attacked by the YSRCP workers in different villages, particularly in Palnadu area in Guntur district.

Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh were put under preventive detention at their house earlier today when they were about to leave for 'Chalo Atmakur' rally. Several other TDP leaders were also put under house arrest as a preventive measure.

The TDP has accused the YSR Congress Party of indulging in political violence after coming to power in May this year. It has alleged that the cadres of the YSRCP have killed as many as eight of its party workers and have attacked many more.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister M Sucharita, on the other hand, had said that the opposition party had not taken the required permission to organise their 'Chalo Atmakur' rally. (ANI)

