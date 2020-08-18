TDP chief 'surprised' at DGP asking for phone-tapping proof

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed surprise over how the state Director General of Police could ask for proof on the allegations of phone tapping to monitor movements of Opposition leaders, advocates, journalists and social activists in the State.

Naidu said it was laughable that instead of initiating action to verify facts, the DGP wrote a counter letter seeking evidence. He said that he had written many letters and submitted memoranda on false cases filed against TDP leaders in the past, but the DGP never cared to respond.

Speaking to party leaders in an online meeting, the TDP chief said that it was surprising that when he had written letter to the Prime Minister, the state DGP wrote his reply. It was now the bounden duty of the DGP to clarify what action he had taken against the culprits responsible for the attacks and false cases against TDP leaders.

He asked why the DGP maintained a silence when he was obstructed during his visit to Visakhapatnam. First, permission was given for the Vizag visit but finally, hurdles were created.

The TDP chief said that even when he was going to visit Atmakur, the front gates of his residential building were tied with ropes to prevent him from coming out of his house. The DGP's actions created such an action wherein he had to stand and read the law before the court.

Naidu said that from the beginning, this was a habit of the ruling YSRCP leaders. In the past, they had tapped the phones of CBI former joint director VV Lakshminarayana. Now, even the phones of the doctors were being tapped. Eventually, the frontline warriors were afraid of lifting phone calls of even their patients for fear of receiving threats. The doctors were not hesitating to come forward to give treatment to the Covid patient out of fear of harassment from the ruling party.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Gautam Sawang wrote to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief and Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu over allegations made by him about telephone tapping.

The DGP had asked Naidu to submit the "violations" he alleged, to the DGP office. (ANI)

