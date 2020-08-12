TDP chief writes to Andhra DGP, terms arrest of party activist illegal

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday wrote to State Director General of Police to provide immediate relief to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activist M Rakesh Chowdary as he was 'unlawfully' arrested based on a false complaint.

Chandrababu Naidu demanded action against those police officials who were in tandem with the ruling YSRCP leaders to target TDP leaders and general people for their posts on social media platforms.

In a letter to the DGP, the TDP chief said, "A pattern has emerged wherein the police were filing cases against TDP supporters and sympathizers for no valid reason. At the same time, the officials were ignoring the indecent and abusive posts being uploaded by the YSRCP supporters."

Chandrababu Naidu said that the latest victim was Rakesh Chowdary, (28 years) from Mamidimanugadda in B. Kongaravaripalli grampanchayat limits of Chandragiri mandal in Chittoor district.

"False case was filed against him simply based on a complaint from his neighbours with regard to a civil dispute that was already pending in the court," Naidu said.



Further, Naidu said that on August 1 this year, the YSRCP supporters had posted critical comments against the TDP targeting him and Pulivarty Nani, TDP District president. Seeing this post, Rakesh replied on August 3 by countering their criticism.

Based on this, YSRCP local leaders lodged a complaint with the police upon which Circle Inspector Ramachandra Reddy and Sub Inspector Ramakrishna summoned Rakesh and warned him to remove the post. Finally, Pulivarty Nani got involved and argued with the police that posting on social media was not illegal. Following this, the police relented.

He said that now, the police arrested Rakesh on August 10 based on a false complaint by his neighbour. There is a land dispute between Rakesh's family and his neighbour, which is in the court. In fact, on August 9, the neighbours of Rakesh entered the disputed land and cut off the trees. When the parents of Rakesh questioned them, they filed a complaint against Rakesh and his family with the support of local YSRCP leaders.

"When the incident took place, Rakesh was not even present in the house. In this regard, there was no need for summoning Rakesh to the police station and threatening him to delete social media posts again. His arrest was illegal and the neighbours' complaint was sub judice because of the pending court case," he said.

Naidu said this arrest was premeditated and accordingly complaints and cases have been fabricated to put Rakesh behind the bars. Swift action would be required to help rebuild confidence about the police among the people of Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

