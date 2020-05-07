TDP chief writes to Principal Secretary to PM, seeks permission for his air travel to Visakhapatnam

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 7 (ANI): TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has written to PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting to grant him permission for air travel to Visakhapatnam in the wake of gas leak incident there on Thursday.

In the letter, Naidu writes: "As you know, a great misfortune has befallen on the people of Visakhapatnam due to Styrene gas leakage from LGPI, Visakhapatnam. In this regard, as the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and as the Leader of Opposition, Government of Andhra Pradesh, I am obliged to visit Visakhapatnam in order to monitor the post-disaster activities and console the affected people."

"Therefore, I request you to grant me permission for air travel from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad by flight no. VT-VKR. The scheduled flight is currently in Mumbai. Hence, I request you to grant permission for the said flight no. VT-VKR to fly from Mumbai to Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad to Mumbai," he adds in the letter.

Naidu has also marked the letter to Cabinet Secretary, Government of India, New Delhi, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Chief Secretary, Government of Andhra Pradesh, and Director General of Police, Andhra Pradesh. (ANI)

