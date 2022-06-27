TDP condemns attacks on specially-abled employee in Andhra's Srikakulam

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) executive secretary G Koteswara Rao on Sunday condemned the alleged attack on a specially-abled employee in Srikakulam district and blamed the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP)-led government for it.

Rao decried the attack on digital assistant Vasudeva Rao at the village secretariat in Nandigam Mandal.

In a statement here, the TDP leader said that the disabled staff was attacked just for releasing pensions for the eligible beneficiaries.



Targetting even specially-abled persons had only exposed the frustration and arrogance of the ruling YSRCP leaders, Rao said.

He further asked why the Government had not taken any action so far against the YCP leader who attacked the disabled employee?

The YCP leader made this attack while in an inebriated condition. Instead of helping the specially-abled persons, the ruling party leaders were harassing them.

The TDP leader demanded the filing of a case immediately against YCP leader Gunnaiah to ensure justice for the victimised employee.

If the Government would not take necessary action, the specially-abled persons would launch a state-wide agitation to lay siege to the Tadepalli palace. he said. (ANI)

