Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha. Photo/ANI

TDP creating rift between religious communities, says Amjad Basha

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 18:11 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Amjad Basha slammed opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for "creating a rift" between people of different religions and "disturbing" the harmonious atmosphere between the communities in the state.
He denied the allegations of minority appeasement by the YSR Congress Party. He said, "The issuance of government's order concerned with the increase of financial assistance to the pilgrims to Christian and Muslim places of worship is a mere extension of existing schemes. As the opposition has no issues to make a fuss, they are blaming the government on communal lines. TDP is trying to create a rift between people of different religions and disturb the harmonious atmosphere between the communities," Amjad Basha told ANI.
"All religions and castes are equal for the YSRCP government; it is following the rule of reservation in filling the jobs," he added.
Speaking about the implementation of 10 per cent reservations for EWS, he said the earlier TDP government had split that 5 per cent of EWS reservation and gave it to Kapu community.
The minister said that almost 30,000 acres out of a total of 60,000 acres that belong to the state wakf board are in encroachments. The government will form a panel of advocates to safeguard those lands. The government will soon constitute a board for Madarasas; and will consider the 'Amma Odi' scheme for those schools also; said the minister. (ANI)

