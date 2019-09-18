TDP criticises govt. for imposing section-144 in Narasaraopet

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sep 18 (ANI): TDP senior leader and former finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Tuesday criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for imposing Section 144 in Narasarao Peta town, where the final rites of Kodela Sivaprasada Rao, former speaker of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, will take place on Wednesday.

"There is a conspiracy of YSRCP behind the death of Kodela Siva Prasada Rao. YSRCP leaders, government and police are the reason for his death. The case should be filed under criminal law on all of them as conspirators for the death of Kodela. Even after death, the government imposed section 144 to prevent the procession of the dead body. Nowhere in India, such a situation ever existed", Ramakrishnudu said in a statement.

He demanded the administration to immediately remove section 144 in Narasarao Peta and asked the police to make sure that there are no problems in the final procession of the deceased leader.

Prior to that, the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has released some documents including a list of cases put up on the former speaker, alleging that Kodela was witch-hunted by YSRCP government and their party leaders. (ANI)

