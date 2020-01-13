TDP delegation meets NCW, submits complaint against abuse of women

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders led by Member of Parliament Jayadev Galla met the representatives of National Commission for Women (NCW) here on Sunday and submitted a complaint alleging abuse of women during protests against the YSRCP government's proposal to have three capitals for the state.

"Taking cognisance of the abuse of women that has been happening during the agitation against the idea of having three capitals for the state and to keep Amaravati as the state capital, the National Commission for Women (NCW) visited Guntur today to ascertain themselves the type of abuses that have taken place," said Galla.

"We have shown to the NCW representatives all the visuals of the women being abused. Women constables were not present in many cases. Wherever they were present, their behaviour was worse than the male constables. People were not given food and water during detention. The women constables did not have badges and IDs, which make us question if they were genuine police officers," he further said.

The people of as many as 29 villages in the region have been demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of the state. (ANI)

