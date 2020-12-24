TDP expresses dissatisfaction as privilege motions favour YSRCP at AP Assembly Privilege committee meeting

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): During the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Privilege Committee Meeting on Wednesday the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs expressed dissatisfaction that the privilege motions they had given were not taken up and the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress (YSRCP) Party was favoured.

The first meeting of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly Privilege Committee Meeting was held on Wednesday in the assembly premises where a discussion was held on privilege motions given during assembly sessions.

Ruling party of YSRCP had given privilege motions against TDP MLAs, K Atchannaidu and N Ramanaidu. The committee has discussed on those motions and gave notices to TDP MLAs to give explanation in 10 days.

However, TDP MLAs expressed dissatisfaction that the motions given by their party were not taken up for discussion.

TDP MLA, Anagani Satya Prasad said that, "Assembly privilege committee meeting is held with biased and one-sided agenda. Agenda copies were not given to us. The speaker did not act as if he is speaker for all 175 members. He is speaker not only for 151 ruling party MLAs."



"Privilege committee has the responsibility of safeguarding the rights of all members. But the privilege committee acted in biased manner, and did not place our motions in the agenda", he added.

"We appeal to the privilege committee or speaker that they should resolve the problems of the members and should not act biased in favour of their YSRCP government", he added.

Privilege committee chairman, Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that they have taken up those motions referred by the Assembly speaker.

Privilege motion was given against TDP MLA K Atchannaidu for making objectionable comments on the speaker. Another motion was given against TDP MLA N Ramanaidu for wrongly interpreting 'YSR Cheyuta' welfare scheme. The committee has given notices to both the opposition MLAs.

TDP had moved 6 motions against Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, 4 motions against ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Buggana Rajendranath and P Anil Kumar. TDP moved another motion against Chief Marshal and marshals of the assembly for misbehaving with them. However, none of those motions came for discussion.

In response to TDP MLAs dissatisfaction, YSRCP MLA, Kakani Govardhan Reddy said, "We have discussed the subjects that were approved and referred, in today's privilege committee meeting. We have discussed on those motions which were complained to the speaker and he in turn referred to us. The committee had decided to take up explanation by those who are facing allegations. The MLAs are given time for 10 days to give explanation, for proceeding with further course of action. Otherwise the speaker can refer the motions to privilege committee. We have taken up the motions, based on the seriousness and gravity of the cases."

Committee chairman, Kakani Govardhan Reddy reiterated that they have taken up only those motions which are referred by the assembly speaker and those sent by the Assembly through a resolution. (ANI)

