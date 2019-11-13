Kesineni Srinivas, TDP MP (Photo/ANI)
Kesineni Srinivas, TDP MP (Photo/ANI)

TDP for 'Sand Deeksha' on Nov 14 against YSRCP for creating sand scarcity, encouraging black market

ANI | Updated: Nov 12, 2019 17:10 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh">Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 12 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are set to stage a 'Sand Deeksha' protest on November 14 against YSRCP for allegedly creating a scarcity of sand in the state and encouraging black marketeers, due to which hundreds of workers and labourers have lost their livelihood.
Former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu will sit on 'Deeksha' protest from 8 am to 8 pm on November 14. In this regard, party leaders held a press meet earlier today.
"Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, before the elections he promised that he will give sand free of cost to every citizen of this state. Already Chandrababu Naidu has given sand as a commodity for free to every citizen of this state. They were supposed to pay the transportation charges to the respective labourers. Since Reddy has come into power he has abandoned the whole policy," said Kesineni Srinivas, TDP MP.
He further asserted that Reddy has stated that he will bring a new sand policy and for around three months he had stopped the supply of sand. Thereby, he created a scarcity of sand and encouraged black market.
"Now the sand has gone totally under the control of black marketers who are the leaders, MLAs and ministers of YSRCP party. The total sand mafia is being controlled by the YSRCP ministers," said Srinivas.
"Hundreds of labourers have lost their livelihood and committed suicide and their families are on roads. We demand Reddy to announce who is controlling the mafia. If there party ministers and MLAs are controlling the mafia then they should be punished," he added.
Atchen Naidu, TDP MLA and deputy floor leader in Assembly alleged that YSRCP mafia is selling sand at exorbitant prices by creating artificial scarcity for sand. Protesting that, we are going to conduct Sand deeksha on November 14.
"We are releasing a charge sheet on sand mafia. We will explain how sand is being supplied to other states while local people are deprived of sand. We seek the support of all political parties for this deeksha," he added.
Former minister Kalva Srinivasulu said that it is the YSRCP government that created sand scarcity.
"We are going to conduct Sand Deeksha in order to extend support to the workers and labour who lost livelihood. We request all cross-sections of the society to support our agitation," he added.
TDP leader K Pattabhi Ram asserted that TDP has filed a charge sheet against the sand mafia which is taking place for last six months.
The TDP leaders have alleged that 60 leaders of YSRCP from all 13 districts of Andhra Pradesh">Andhra Pradesh are indulging into the sand mafia, along with their kin and aides.
Of them, the TDP leaders named state Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, Ministers in Jagan Cabinet Kodali Venkateswara Rao, Botsa Satyanarayana, Mekapati Gowtam Reddy, Taneti Vanita, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, MLAs Amanchi Krishna Mohan, Avinash Reddy, Silpa Mohan Reddy, Meda Mallikarjun Reddy, Ketireddy Peddareddy and R K Roja and many others. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

J-K: Tourists enjoy early snowfall in Nathatop

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir), Nov 13 (ANI): As early snowfall covered Nathatop in a stunning blanket of white, the region has been witnessing a surge in tourists.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:41 IST

People of Delhi-NCR region continue to suffer as air quality...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): As the air quality in Delhi and the NCR region entered the 'Severe' category on Wednesday morning residents of National Capital felt that they were being 'poisoned'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:28 IST

Shiv Sena's petition unlikely to be mentioned in SC today

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court today might not hear the plea filed by Shiv Sena challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision of denying extra time to form the government in Maharashtra.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:22 IST

WB: Fire breaks out at toy godown in Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a toy godown in Siliguri on Wednesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:20 IST

Three parties will get together: NCP's Ajit Pawar on Maha govt formation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said that the "three parties will get together".

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

SC upholds disqualification of K'taka MLAs, allows them to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law and said that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:04 IST

Miscreants molest woman attack her husband in a Gurugram restaurant

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A woman was allegedly molested and her husband was attacked by miscreants in a restaurant here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:02 IST

Maharashtra: NCP holds core committee meeting a day after...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A day after President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is holding a core committee meeting here to discuss the current political situation in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:58 IST

Mumbai: Ashok Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat to meet Sanjay Raut at...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, his senior Congress colleague Ashok Chavan and state party chief Balasaheb Thorat will be paying a visit to Sanjay Raut who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:46 IST

J-K: BSF, CISF recruitment rally for youth in Samba

Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): A recruitment rally was organised by the BSF and the CISF on Wednesday for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:45 IST

Goa: Chemical laden vessel NU SHI Nalini still stuck at the same...

Dona Paula (Goa) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The ship MT NU SHI Nalini which was stuck on a rock or soft ground in the sea near Dona Paula is still aground at the same position as was reported earlier, read an official statement.

Read More

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 10:35 IST

Expansion of Haryana Cabinet set for tomorrow

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The expansion of Haryana Cabinet will be held at 11 am on Thursday as new ministers are expected to take oath.

Read More
iocl