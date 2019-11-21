TDP Gen secy Lokesh visits family of man who committed suicide, extend financial help of Rs 50,000

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday visited the family of Vengala Siva, who allegedly committed suicide and extended financial help to his family.

According to TDP sources, Siva was a goldsmith and a resident of Atmakuru village in Guntur district. He allegedly committed suicide due to lack of work for the past three months.

Lokesh visited the bereaved family and extended a financial help of Rs 50,000.

He also assured all support to the family and said that he will provide help for the academic requirements of the children of the deceased.

This comes after two men in Andhra Pradesh had allegedly committed suicide over the lack of employment and the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had attributed the suicides to the government's 'loot' of sand.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu has criticised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government over the sand policy and said that the YSRCP government is selling sand to other states and creating artificial scarcity.(ANI)

