TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh promises to reduce tax burden on common man after coming to power

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 11 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary, Nara Lokesh, on Saturday said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is imposing a heavy burden on the people in the shape of various kinds of taxes and once the TDP comes to power again, all this burden will be reduced.

Lokesh was given a rousing reception by the locals at Angallu and the people gathered in large numbers to have a glimpse of the TDP national general secretary.

Later, the youth, women met him personally and told him that they were facing difficulties since the prices of essentials are skyrocketing. As the power connection bill is high, the pension that they have been getting has been withdrawn, some old persons informed Nara Lokesh.



"Tell me if a single section is not affected by this selfish Government. Since the prices of petrol and diesel are heavy in the State, the prices of essential commodities are beyond the reach of the common man," Lokesh observed.

He added that once the TDP is back in power, the prices of all the essentials will be brought down and the tax burden too will be reduced. He also promised to revive the pensions for all those who are now not getting them due to various reasons.

The local Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) visited the campsite at 4 am early on Saturday and left the place after the land owner has shown the records.

Later, at Kantevaripalli of the Thamballapalle Assembly segment, Salivahana community leaders met Lokesh and narrated their problems to him. The representatives of the Kuruba community too met him at Nandireddyvaripalli.

Suspending his yatra, Yuva Galam, for two days the TDP general secretary left for Hyderabad in view of the election code. The Yuva Galam will be revived on March 14 at Kantevaripalli for the 42nd day. (ANI)

