TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh released from Andhra police station

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has been released from Thotlavalluru police station here.

Lokesh was detained this noon at Vijayawada. He went there for the closure of 24-hour hunger strike by TDP MLA Gadde Rammohan in support of Amaravati capital farmers' agitation. After completion of that program, Lokesh was detained by the police. (ANI)