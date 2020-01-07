Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 7 (ANI): TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has been released from Thotlavalluru police station here.
Lokesh was detained this noon at Vijayawada. He went there for the closure of 24-hour hunger strike by TDP MLA Gadde Rammohan in support of Amaravati capital farmers' agitation. After completion of that program, Lokesh was detained by the police. (ANI)
TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh released from Andhra police station
ANI | Updated: Jan 07, 2020 23:35 IST
