TDP gives Rs 2 lakh to tonsure victim, assures support

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Telegu Desam Party (TDP) leaders on Thursday met Sitanagaram tonsure victim Prasad and assured him of all support in his fight for the arrest of the actual persons responsible for the attack, a statement from the TDP said.

"Following the instructions of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leaders handed over a cheque for Rs. 2 lakh to Prasad and said that financial assistance was being provided to him to help him gain confidence in his struggle for getting justice," the statement said, adding that TDP former legislator Pendurthy Venkatesh, youth leader Adireddy Srinivas, SC Corporation former director Navin Kumar and other leaders expressed their solidarity to the tonsure victim.

"The party will stick to its tradition of standing by the weaker sections and backward communities in their hour of crisis. It has been the avowed goal of the TDP to ensure the financial stability and freedom of the weaker sections in the State," the statement said.

It further added that that the TDP leaders expressed concern that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) came to power with massive support from the weaker sections but after forming the Government, the ruling party leaders were perpetrating all sorts of atrocities on them.

"In such a difficult time, the Dalits should gain confidence and courage to fight back and assert their rights under Dr BR Ambedkar's Constitution,' it said. (ANI)

