TDP holds 2-day long digital political conclave amid corona-induced lockdown

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): At a time when the coronavirus-induced lockdown has put a halt to gatherings, the Telegu Desam Party (TDP) is organising its two-day annual political conclave -- 'TDP Digital Mahanadu 2020' -- beginning Wednesday via Zoom conferencing, making it the first online political conclave in India.

TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu has said that "technology and innovation will give solutions to any problem faced by human society nowadays."

Around 25,000 TDP workers and leaders are likely to participate in the two-day long conclave.

"This trust is being reinforced every time there is a crisis. If the TDP could overcome limitations of social distance during COVID-induced lockdown, it was thanks to the party's early steps towards digital socialisation. Digital Mahanadu 2020 is also a part of this initiative," reads a press release issued by the TDP.

The release further adds: "Naidu recalled how earlier Mahanadu conclaves used to be held in the presence of countless activists and admirers. This time, lockdown restrictions came as a hurdle."

"However, this was overcome with 'ZOOM Webinar,' a timely solution provided by technology. As a result, the TDP has emerged to hold India's first Digital Political Conclave, Mahanadu 2020," the release adds. (ANI)

