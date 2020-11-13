TDP holds candlelight rally demanding CBI probe into Abdul Salam family suicide

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders held a candlelight march on Thursday demanding a Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) probe into the Abdul Salam family suicide case.



TDP's former MLA Sowmya led the protest rally at Jujjuru village in Veerullapadu Mandal. While speaking on this, Sowmya said, "Attacks on minorities are increasing under YS Jaganmohan Reddy's rule. Salam family lost lives for no mistake they committed. YSRCP government is not focusing on state development but is harassing the weaker sections. There is a demonic rule in the state now. False cases are being filed against innocent people. Abdul Salam family became a scapegoat for the crime they did not commit; the family committed suicide because they were unable to bear the police torture and high handedness of local YSRCP leaders. The government should order a CBI inquiry and take stern action in the case." (ANI)

