TDP holds statewide protests against Andhra govt's handling of COVID-19 crisis

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and cadres on Friday took part in an agitation against lack of proper facilities at the COVID-19 isolation centres opened by the Andhra Pradesh government.

While following all coronavirus norms, the agitators held digital placards demanding the YSRCP government to give up its 'negligent' attitude and urged it to help the people.

The leaders observed these protests at their respective residences in all 25 parliamentary constituencies of the state consisting of 175 Assembly segments. An awareness drive was also launched on social media against the government's 'failures' to provide timely and adequate medical care to coronavirus patients.

The TDP leaders urged the government to help poor families by providing Rs 5,000 COVID cash assistance. They said that the poor workers are suffering due to loss of jobs and inflation. The construction workers, coolies, weavers, tailors, artisans and unorganised workers are in deep distress ever since the outbreak, they added.

The protestors demanded inclusion of journalists and media persons in the list of frontline warriors so as to extend the respective benefits at par with doctors, medical staff and police personnel. "At least Rs 10 lakh ex gratia should be extended to the kin of the COVID-19 victims," they said.

Other demands of the TDP included supply of required oxygen and medicines to the patients at government-run COVID isolation treatment centres. They said that the problem of shortage of doctors and medical staff should be resolved.

Proper ambulance services should be provided to the needy and adequate and edible food should be provided at the quarantine centres, the agitators said.

They added that the quality of drinking water and sanitation should be improved. The government should fulfill its promise by giving Rs. 2,000 to each patient upon discharge from the isolation centres.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders also demanded rollback of hike in fuel prices. They requested for the closure of liquor shops to prevent crowding in a bid to avert another wave of COVID-19 infections.

TDP Andhra Pradesh president K Kala Venkatrao alleged that COVID-19 treatment was not in the state government's priority list.

"Till now, the total number of coronavirus cases reached 64,713 in the state and 823 people lost their lives due to infection. It is disturbing to see that Andhra Pradesh crossed 50,000 cases in such a short span. Tests are being delayed which is leading to further and faster spread of the disease. (ANI)

