TDP lawmaker gives Zero Hour notice in RS over delay in construction of Amaravati

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): TDP lawmaker K Ravindra Kumar on Thursday gave a Zero Hour notice in the Rajya Sabha over the delay in construction of the new capital city of Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier this month, the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh cancelled an agreement with a consortium of Singaporean companies for the development of Amaravati capital city startup area project.

Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) and Singapore Amaravati Investments Holdings (SAIH) had formed a joint venture called Amaravati Development Partners to develop a startup area of 6.84 sq km in Amaravati capital region when the earlier TDP government was in power.

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) concluded that the objective of the startup area has not served its intended purpose. Accordingly, partner companies were asked to withdraw their share capital.

The Singapore government also issued a statement saying that the decision was mutual but added that it had cost the consortium companies several million dollars.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten-day advance notice.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 18 and will continue till December 13. It also marks the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha. (ANI)

