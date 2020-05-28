TDP leader Kuna Ravi Kumar, who is accused of abusing and threatening a tehsildar, produced before judicial first class magistrate in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
TDP leader accused of threatening tehsildar produced before magistrate in Andhra's Srikakulam

ANI | Updated: May 28, 2020 01:40 IST

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 28 (ANI): TDP leader Kuna Ravi Kumar, who is accused of abusing and threatening a tehsildar was produced before judicial first class magistrate here on Wednesday.
Ponduru Police produced the TDP leader before the magistrate after he surrendered before them.
After the case was registered, Kumar went into hiding a few days ago. However, he appeared in Ponduru town of Srikakulam district on Wednesday and surrendered before the police.
TDP workers accompanied him in huge numbers when he was going to the police station. (ANI)

