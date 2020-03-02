TDP leader accuses Andhra CM Jagan Reddy of acting like 'Tughlaq, Hitler, Nero'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 2 (ANI): Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Andhra Pradesh finance minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Monday cautioned YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government against mentioning the Decentralisation Bill and Andhra Pradesh CRDA Repeal Bill in the Governor's speech.

Ramakrishnudu said that the bills sent to Select Committee by the Legislative Council, but the government is likely to mention the matter in Governor's speech.

"The Governor should also take appropriate care. In case the bills are mentioned in the Governor's speech, TDP will propose amendments to it," he said.

YSRCP government should not imply its "whims and fancies" in matters which will hamper the prestige of the state, Ramakrishnudu said and added, "TDP has majority in the Legislative Council. There we will use our constitutional rights."

The Budget Session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly will start in a few days.

Ramakrishnudu alleged that YSRCP government is doing injustice to the Backward Classes.

"Jagan is acting like Tughlaq, Hitler, Mussolini and Nero. Jagan is not bothered of the state though the state's financial condition is in the doldrums. Andhra Pradesh's revenue is dropping day-by-day due to Chief Minister's lack of knowledge. YSRCP government is spending huge amounts on advisors. But the state's brand image is badly hampered with anti-people decisions of Jagan Reddy. His government has failed in getting funds from the Centre," he said.

Also, TDP leader Atchen Naidu slammed YSRCP government and stated that they spent Rs 1,600 crore for disbursing pensions on the first day of the month. "But Jagan government, in reality, has removed seven lakh pensions," he said.

Naidu added, "Jagan promised during his election campaign that he would give Rs 3,000 pension, but giving only Rs 2,250. Recent beneficiaries of the pension scheme are actually YSRCP workers, but not real eligible people. Only TDP has the right to speak on welfare pensions. What YSRCP is doing is mere show off."

Naidu, a former labour minister of Andhra Pradesh, denied allegations on him in ESI scam. He said that he asked to follow the practices being followed in other states, and did nothing wrong.

"YSRCP govt is spreading lies on me in ESI scam and I am ready to face any enquiry. Vigilance report did not mention my name in ESI scam. I won't be afraid of cheap criticism," he said. (ANI)