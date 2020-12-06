TDP leader alleges 300 people fell sick in one day in Eluru, demands health emergency declaration

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Sunday demanded that the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh declare a health emergency after he alleged that over 300 people had fallen ill in Eluru due to "contaminated drinking water".

"Almost 300 people fell sick in a single day. People are losing consciousness as if they are epilepsy patients. This situation is a result of the government's negligence. There is no cleanliness at all in Eluru, which has resulted in this widespread sickness. It is painful to see so many children and elders at the hospital," the TDP leader said while addressing the media on a visit to the town.

He further said that the government was neglecting public health in the area and was trying to cover up by discharging patients in a hurry.



"The Government is totally ignoring public health. They are trying to cover up so they are discharging patients in a hurry. The government must announce a health emergency and provide better medical care. Such cases have been reported for the last five days," he said, pointing out that the state's health minister was the candidate of Eluru.

The TDP leader went on to accuse the YSRCP of being unable to provide cleaning drinking water despite complaints from the locals.

"Locals say that contamination of drinking water is the cause of this problem. The government is keen on increasing taxes but totally ignores sanitation and public health. This YSRCP government is not in a condition to supply safe drinking water. Tankers supplying drinking waters are not being cleaned from time to time which is why this situation has arisen here," he said.

Lokesh further suggested that adulterated chlorine was the reason for the problem, and demanded a detailed inquiry into the matter.

"Why has the government not taken this more seriously? Had the government alerted the public, so many people would not have suffered. It is strange that the government has declared that contaminated water is not the reason for this situation without conducting proper tests. Some say that usage of adulterated chlorine is the cause of the problem. A detailed inquiry should be done and action should be taken," he added. (ANI)

