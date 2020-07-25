TDP leader alleges patient died due to medical negligence, hits out at YSRCP government

Amaravati /Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh has accused the YSRCP government in the state of being inefficient and said a patient died at a government hospital in Anantapur as doctors did not attend him.

Lokesh said Raju from Dharmavaram town was suffering from a problem related to lungs and his wife and daughter took him to Anantapur Government General Hospital early on Friday morning at around 3 am and they waited in the in the hospital premises..

He said Raju died a few hours later.

His wife Kalavati alleged that the hospital staff did not attend him despite repeated requests.

"Had he been treated in time, he would have saved," she said.

The TDP leader slammed the YSRCP government.

"Jagan's publicity stunts are not able to save the lives of the public. Raju was not given treatment for eight hours despite repeated requests. Jagan should wake up at least now," he said. (ANI)

