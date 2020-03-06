TDP leader attempts suicide by jumping from police building

Srikakulam District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): A TDP leader allegedly attempted suicide by jumping over the police station at Etcherla town police station in Srikakulam district on Friday.

The leader identified as Chowdary Avinash is the former sarpanch of SM Puram village in Etcherla Mandal, Srikakulam district. His father Chowdary Babji was a former chairman of Zilla Parishat and former president of district TDP.

Avinash was called to Etcherla Police Station in connection with a dispute between TDP and YSRCP cadres over the construction of a Siva temple.

Avinash alleged that he was being targeted by police with pressure from local YSRCP leadership.

The police rushed him to KIMS Hospital at Srikakulam town. (ANI)

