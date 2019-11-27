TDP leader complains against Andhra CM for 'corruption' on toll free number launched by YSRCP govt

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): TDP politburo member Varla Ramaiah on Tuesday made a call to the toll-free number 14400 introduced by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government to register complaints against "corrupt practices of government officials."

Ramaiah also complained against Reddy and requested him to study how he "amassed wealth in corrupt means".

Ramaiah alleged that Jagan had misused his father YS Rajasekhar Reddy's office when he was Chief Minister and amassed thousands of crores of wealth.

He further mentioned that IIM (A) -- which recently entered into an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to curb corruption in government departments -- to study the political corruption of Reddy.

The call centre staff suggested Varla Ramaiah give complaint to any officials at the state secretariat. Varla asked to take action on his complaint within 15 days as announced by the Chief Minister.

Varla asked how Jagan will fight corruption while he himself is facing cases with allegations of amassing the wealth of Rs 43000 crores in corrupt means. (ANI)

