TDP leader Devineni Uma detained on way to protest in Andhra

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday detained former state minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, along with other TDP workers.



After the YSRCP state minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao alias Kodali Nani on Monday made some rash comments on the TDP leader, Devineni Uma announced that he will hold a 'deeksha' at the NTR statue in Gollapudi against Nani.

When the former minister and the TDP workers on Tuesday went to the statue to hold the protest, they were halted by the police as they did not take permission for the protest, informed a police official. A clash also ensued between the workers of TDP and YSRCP parties.

A war of words has been going on between Kodali Nani and Devineni Uma for a few days now. (ANI)

