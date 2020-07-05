TDP leader Kala Venkata Rao holds protest against trifurcation of Andhra's capital

Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao held a protest on Saturday in the Rajam town against the decentralization of the state capital.

Local TDP leaders also participated in the protest.

Kala Venkata Rao alleged that the State government is not concerned about the farmers who gave their lands for the construction of the capital.

He also accused that the YSRCP government of cheating the public on the name of three capitals.

Earlier today, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said that the state government is ''behaving very badly'' with the farmers who are holding protests against the decentralization of the state capital.

"Today is the 200th day of the farmers' protest against decentralization of Andhra Pradesh's capital. The police and the government are behaving very badly. However, we thank people who have expressed solidarity with us," said TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

The agitation staged by the residents of 29 villages, demanding the Andhra Pradesh Government to withdraw its decision to decentralize the capital into three, reached 200 days on Saturday.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the villagers were seen continuing the protest. They have been demanding to let Amaravati be the sole capital of the state.

The villagers said that they have sacrificed 34,000 acres of their fertile lands for the sake of state capital and the better future of the next generations.

They also expressed their fear that if capital is decentralized, the future of the upcoming generation would be "jeopardized". (ANI)

