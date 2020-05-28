Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 27 (ANI): TDP leader Kuna Ravi Kumar, accused of abusing Ponduru Tehsildar T Ramakrishna, has surrendered at Ponduru Police station.
He was accompanied by the TDP cadres while on way to the police station. Kumar, who was the government whip during the TDP regime, had been in hiding for a few days. (ANI)
TDP leader Kuna Ravi Kumar surrenders to police
ANI | Updated: May 27, 2020 20:55 IST
