TDP leader Puramsetti Ankulu murdered in Andhra's Guntur

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): TDP leader Puramsetti Ankulu was murdered in Dachepalli town of Guntur district on Sunday, police said.

Ankulu was a former sarpanch of Peda Garlapadu village in Dachepalli Mandal.



Speaking to ANI, Dachepalli sub-inspector Nagireddy said that Ankulu was murdered in an under-construction apartment. His throat was slit with a knife at around 8 pm.

Soon after the news broke out, TDP local leaders alleged that YSRCP leaders have murdered Ankulu. They further alleged that there is police involvement in the incident. Dachepalli sub-inspector has refuted all allegations.

Moreover, TDP leaders had a verbal brawl with the police after the incident. They also raised slogans against the police for some brief time. (ANI)

