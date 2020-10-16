TDP leader visits submerged farm fields, demands immediate compensation for crop losses

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Former minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao on Thursday visited villages in Kanchikacharla Mandal and inspected the farm fields of which crops were damaged due to heavy rain in past few days.

Rao demanded immediate compensation for the farmers who have incurred losses due to the damaged crops.



"The government should support the farmers who have suffered a loss due to the heavy rains. In fact, the state government has not yet paid compensation for crop loss during last year. No single official came till date and inspected crops like cotton. The losses recurred are not yet assessed. We demand agriculture and horticulture officials should go to villages physically and ascertain the crop losses. The vegetable crops in island villages are fully damaged. The state government should immediately pay compensation to the farmers," Rao said.

On October 15, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the flood situation and heavy rains in the state via video conference with all district collectors.

He has ordered to provide Rs 500 financial aid to those in the rehabilitation camps so that they do not face problems after going to their houses. (ANI)

