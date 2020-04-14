TDP leaders hold hunger strike, demand compensation for those who lost employment amid lockdown

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 14 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party MLA Gadde Rammohan and his wife and party leader Gadde Anuradha went on a 12-hour hunger strike demanding that the government should pay Rs 5,000 to those families that have lost employment due to the lockdown, here on Monday.

"In this present situation, people can only be saved by governments by giving them a sufficient amount of money. We know the economic condition of Andhra Pradesh and knowing so, we are only demanding Rs 5,000 per month for a family," the TDP MLA told ANI.

They further demanded the reviving of Anna canteens and the Chandranna Bima Scheme.

"It is a shame that people in Andhra Pradesh are suffering to get food. At least, in this situation of hardship, the canteens must be opened. We are only demanding free food for the poor people," he added.

The TDP MLA added that the 12-hour-fast was not a move to "criticise the government".

He said: "We are requesting the government to think positively. We must keep our egos aside and work together if we are to fight the coronavirus."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 432 cases have been recorded in the state of Andhra Pradesh.

Out of the 432 cases, 11 patients have recovered/discharged while seven people have succumbed to the deadly virus. (ANI)

