TDP Mahila wing begins 'Naari Sankalpa Deeksha' to revolt against Govt's anti-women policies

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Telugu Mahila wing held a state-level 'Naari Sankalpa Deeksha' (women's resolve) on Monday in response to party chief N Chandrababu Naidu's call to revolt against the anti-women policies of the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regime.

According to TDP Office input, TDP women representatives, parliamentary in charge and local leaders from all over the state took part in the day-long Sankalpa Deeksha.

The TDP leaders warned the government that they would further step up their agitation against the atrocities and attacks being made on the women.

After Reddy became the Chief Minister, all sections of people came under attack. Women were not able to sleep peacefully because of the anarchic policies of the Chief Minister, the release said.

Telugu Mahila state president Vangalapudi Anitha gave a call to every woman to come out and fight for their rights. The time has come for women to fight unitedly for their common protection and safety.



Anitha recalled how the Chief Minister went on giving kisses to all sections of women during his pre-election padayatra. But, after winning the 2019 election, he turned totally indifferent and started giving blows to everybody.

The women had waited for over two and half years for Reddy to fulfil his promises. Having lost their patience, they have taken to the agitation path, she said.

The TDP leader said it became a routine for the Chief Minister to play emotional games with the poor women. He promised to implement a prohibition on liquor immediately after forming the government but the scene has reversed now. Liquor has become the source of revenue for the government and illegal income for the ruling party leadership.

The government was playing dangerous games with the lives of drinkers by selling them life-threatening harmful liquor brands. All schemes were being used to fill the pockets of Reddy and his party leaders, the release said.

Some TDP leaders, who spoke on the occasion, said the ruling YCP leaders and Women's Commission Chairperson tried for political advantage but did not punish the culprit in the Vijayawada girl suicide.

In just two and half years, over 1,500 atrocities were committed towards girls and women, it added. (ANI)

