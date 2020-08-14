TDP MLA Atchannaidu tests positive for COVID-19

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): TDP MLA and former Labour Minister Atchannaidu has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently is in judicial custody and is getting treatment at Ramesh Hospital Guntur.
Atchannaidu's relative and MP K Rammohan Naidu gave a statement about his health.
"Atchannaidu has tested positive for COVID-19," it said.
"I am very thankful to all of you for the support you have given for the past three months. Let us pray for his speedy recovery. I believe that he will defeat the coronavirus and will come back safely," the statement added.
The MLA has been facing allegations in ESI scam and is under judicial custody. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2020 23:41 IST
