TDP MLA Atchannaidu tests positive for COVID-19

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 13 (ANI): TDP MLA and former Labour Minister Atchannaidu has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently is in judicial custody and is getting treatment at Ramesh Hospital Guntur.

Atchannaidu's relative and MP K Rammohan Naidu gave a statement about his health.

"Atchannaidu has tested positive for COVID-19," it said.

"I am very thankful to all of you for the support you have given for the past three months. Let us pray for his speedy recovery. I believe that he will defeat the coronavirus and will come back safely," the statement added.

The MLA has been facing allegations in ESI scam and is under judicial custody. (ANI)

