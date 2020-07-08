TDP MLA Vasupalli Ganesh meets Kollu Raveendra's family

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Visakhapatnam Telugu Desam Party MLA Vasupalli Ganesh on Tuesday met the family members of former minister and TDP leader Kollu Raveendra, who was arrested in connection with the murder of a YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao in Machilipatnam on June 29.

Ganesh expressed solidarity with the family members of the TDP leader and said that not only the TDP but the entire fishermen community is extending their support to them.

He said, "Raveendra is a soft person and very loyal to the party. Such a nice person is sent to jail as part of selfish politics by YSRCP leaders."

"Raveendra does not have any connection with the murder of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskar Rao, but he is arrested due to political vendetta," he alleged.

Ganesh further said, "The Law is in favour of Raveendra and he will come out of the murder case scot-free." (ANI)

