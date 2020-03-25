TDP MLAs, MLCs donate one-month salary to CMRF

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 24 (ANI): The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and MLCs have pledged a donation of their one-month salary each to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu discussed the donations with his party leaders through a video conference on Tuesday.

Naidu has also announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh on his behalf and on his family's behalf. These funds may be used by the government in the battle against the coronavirus epidemic.

He called upon the people to generously contribute to the governments as part of their support to the cause of fighting the deadly virus. Following his call, the MLAs and MLCs donated a one-month salary.

Meanwhile, TDP MP K. Rammohan Naidu announced a month salary for Srikakulam coronavirus patients.

He also announced Rs. 70 lakh under Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme meant to fight the virus.

K. Rammohan has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction financial assistance for small traders and daily wage workers who are suffering due to lockdowns and curfews. (ANI)

