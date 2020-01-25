TDP MLC Jagadeeshwara Rao alleges house attacked by YSRCP workers, files police complaint

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLC Budha Naga Jagadeeshwara Rao has filed a police complaint, alleging his house was attacked by YSR Congress Party workers on Thursday.

In his complaint filed with Visakhapatnam district Superintendent of Police A Babuji, Rao has claimed that he was targeted because he supported the motion moved by TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu in the Andhra Pradesh legislative council against the Decentralisation Bill.

Rao further alleged in his complaint that the YSRCP workers raised slogans and burnt his effigy in front of his house.

Speaking to ANI, TDP MLC Duvvada Ramarao condemned the attack by the YSRCP workers on the "house of the people's representative", deeming it "unfortunate" and "against the culture of the state."

"Our party is not against the development of Visakhapatnam. Our leader Chandrababu Naidu has worked significantly in the development of the city. We are against the decentralisation of systems in Visakhapatnam and that we why we are opposing the Decentralisation Bill in the state's legislative council," Ramarao said. (ANI)

